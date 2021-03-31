xRhodium (XRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,699.00

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. xRhodium has a total market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $14,699.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, xRhodium has traded 122.1% higher against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $8.19 or 0.00013759 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

