Amon 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,461.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Amon has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and $23,461.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00047324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.40 or 0.00633642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

