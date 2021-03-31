Short Interest in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Drops By 45.1%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of JHX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 1.24.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $738.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.00 million. Equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

