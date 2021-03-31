Short Interest in Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Decreases By 43.4%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the February 28th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of DIIBF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 1,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $328.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.77.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.85). Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

