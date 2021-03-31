Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 940,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,306.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dai-ichi Life from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNSF traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. Dai-ichi Life has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.