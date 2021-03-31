Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lifted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. 593,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,391,457. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.