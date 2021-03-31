Rodgers & Associates LTD Purchases Shares of 282,788 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 282,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,215,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,126. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

