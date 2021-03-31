iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,325,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $108.38. 67,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average is $109.85. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.19 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

