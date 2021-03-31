Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 4,010 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.33. 1,105,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,824,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $216.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.