Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,106,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,570,000 after acquiring an additional 439,303 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000.

NYSEARCA HTAB traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,381. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

