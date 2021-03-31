Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 3,193 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,472 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 362.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.62.

NFLX stock traded up $13.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $526.91. The company had a trading volume of 140,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,248. The firm has a market cap of $233.37 billion, a PE ratio of 84.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.51 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $530.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

