Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $28.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $28,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.83. 55,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,928. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.07. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.96 and a one year high of $143.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

