Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PDP traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.86. 3,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,575. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $93.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,231,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.