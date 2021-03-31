Bitcloud (BTDX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,649.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 291.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $1,649.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,587.92 or 0.99995231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00032182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.95 or 0.00303657 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.00364490 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.95 or 0.00656061 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00115997 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002034 BTC.

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,154,192 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

