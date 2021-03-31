DigitalBits (XDB) One Day Volume Hits $3.40 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $58.49 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.00364490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004923 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00029682 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.79 or 0.05480371 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,726,405 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

