iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,300 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,078,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 813,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after buying an additional 2,481,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,072,000 after acquiring an additional 261,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,044,000 after acquiring an additional 431,740 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,304. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.