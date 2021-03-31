Albion Financial Group UT Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of The Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after buying an additional 132,960 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

SO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.88. 109,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.32. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

