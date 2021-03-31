1,201 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after buying an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $120,335,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Public Storage by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,524,000 after acquiring an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,990,000 after acquiring an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,416. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.50. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $172.11 and a twelve month high of $250.16.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

