iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.6% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $15,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,035,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.32. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

