3D L Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,016 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,027. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $357.12. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

In other news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.