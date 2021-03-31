National Pension Service Has $185.92 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Chevron were worth $185,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,602,276. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

