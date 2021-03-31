3D L Capital Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. W. R. Berkley makes up approximately 1.5% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.83. 13,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

