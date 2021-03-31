Professional Planning Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Professional Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 79.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10,565.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.09.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $14.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.76. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.77 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

