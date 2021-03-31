Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,800 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PVL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,441. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

