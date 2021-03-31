Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,800 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
PVL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,441. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.84.
Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile
