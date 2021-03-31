Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Up 53.8% in March

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Ipsen stock remained flat at $$20.79 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

