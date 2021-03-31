KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,072 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,619,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Professional Planning bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.65 and a 200-day moving average of $177.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $203.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

