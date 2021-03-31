Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,418 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $3,176,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210,519 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

SBUX traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $110.74. 265,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,719. The firm has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 143.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $112.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.