National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,312,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,867 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.6% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in Intel were worth $264,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after acquiring an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.13. 1,209,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,871,582. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $260.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

