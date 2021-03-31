Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 1,300 Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

PFXF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.73. 163,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,971. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10.

