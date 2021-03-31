Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Ross Stores by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 11,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,399,836.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,476,727.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,199,252.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,807 shares of company stock worth $24,894,431. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.43. 26,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $127.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

