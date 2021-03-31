Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Hold

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hologic’s rise in organic revenues in the fiscal 2021 first quarter amid the pandemic-led challenges is encouraging. Uptick in Diagnostic revenues, led by improvements in Molecular Diagnostics, buoys optimism. Robust demand for COVID-19-related products and ongoing recovery in other arms have enabled Hologic to provide a strong fiscal second-quarter outlook, instiling investors’ confidence. Recent buyouts and regulatory approvals bode well for Hologic. Expansion of both margins looks encouraging. Hologic’s earnings in the first quarter were better-than-expected and revenues in-line. Over the past six months, Hologic has outperformed its industry. Yet, possibility of a fall in Diagnostic revenues post the pandemic is worrying. Stiff competition and foreign exchange fluctuations persist. A weak solvency is also deterring.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Shares of HOLX traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,635. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,497,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,193,000 after buying an additional 145,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

