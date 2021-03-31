Hudson Value Partners LLC Invests $955,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $54.64. 395,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,978,875. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $250.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

