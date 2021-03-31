Apella Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $365.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,391. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $366.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

