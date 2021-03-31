Laffer Tengler Investments Buys New Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6,660.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.14 and its 200-day moving average is $177.43. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock worth $9,397,547. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

