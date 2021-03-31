Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.7% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 90,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,425. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.