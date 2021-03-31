Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Cut by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 60,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,788. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

