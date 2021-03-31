Laffer Tengler Investments Makes New $115,000 Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 243,948 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,454 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

