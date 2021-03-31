Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 3.4% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 651,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,112,081. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $196.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $79.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.