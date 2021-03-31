Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CSFB raised shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.56.

STLC stock traded up C$1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$3.79 and a 52-week high of C$28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.44.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

