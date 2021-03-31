National Bankshares Upgrades Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) to Outperform

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a C$515.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$490.00. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$510.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$490.00 to C$560.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$509.00 to C$587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$490.08.

Shares of TSE CP traded up C$10.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$477.28. 288,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The company has a market cap of C$63.63 billion and a PE ratio of 26.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$460.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$435.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$292.20 and a 12 month high of C$482.74.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

