First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) PT Raised to C$0.70

First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.67% from the stock’s current price.

CVE:FCC remained flat at $C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 352,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,142. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. First Cobalt has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.46.

Get First Cobalt alerts:

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project that covers an area of 1,698 acres located in Idaho. First Cobalt Corp. also controls silver and cobalt assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for First Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.