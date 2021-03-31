First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) PT Raised to C$0.70

First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.67% from the stock’s current price.
CVE:FCC remained flat at $C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 352,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,142. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. First Cobalt has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.46.
About First Cobalt
Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for First Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.