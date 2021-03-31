Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Down 3.4%

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.76 and last traded at $32.76. 6,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,115,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

XM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

