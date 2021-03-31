Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Decreases By 46.9%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,100 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 858,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 63,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,536. CRH has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRH. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CRH by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

