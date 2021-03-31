Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000.

Shares of COOLU traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,514. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

