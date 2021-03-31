Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $683,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 122.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.91. 82,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,319. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.83. The company has a market cap of $355.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.03 and a 12-month high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.