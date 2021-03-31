Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,729 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.08. 61,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,921. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average of $90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

