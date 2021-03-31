FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS.

Shares of FDS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.06. 1,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,784. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $248.86 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.32 and a 200-day moving average of $324.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

