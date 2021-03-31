First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.14. The stock had a trading volume of 93,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,211. The firm has a market cap of $174.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $188.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

