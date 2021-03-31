Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 643,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after purchasing an additional 62,098 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Eaton by 897.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.79.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.26. 34,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $141.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.51 and its 200-day moving average is $118.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

