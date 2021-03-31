Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 61,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,027. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $491.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.51. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $145,129.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,641.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $51,990.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,795 shares of company stock valued at $690,251 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

